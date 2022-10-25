Nagaland govt making efforts to improve sports infra across state: CM Rio

Kohima: Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, while addressing a crowd of football lovers at the Indira Gandhi (IG) Stadium in Kohima on Monday night, affirmed that the government was undertaking sincere measures to develop new and modern sports infrastructure across the state.

CM Rio made the statement during the closing ceremony of the 22nd Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) Martyrs’ Trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Rio assured that the government is making a strong commitment to a fresh start towards the state’s sports development plan.

“We have hope and confidence in our sportsperson. Our teams are preparing in 17 disciplines for the forthcoming Northeast Olympic Games. We are hopeful that our sportspersons will perform well in this meet and thereby begin a new journey for sports in Nagaland,” Rio said.

He informed that the state government has decided to make a bid for hosting the National Games. However, it would be possible only if the players can perform with distinction in the playing arenas. So, the CM urged sportspersons to make renewed efforts towards achieving success and excellence.

“Sports today is a multi-billion-dollar industry that employs and gives gainful careers to millions of people across the globe. Our Naga youth must also get the opportunities of this sector and in doing so achieve excellence at the highest levels and contribute towards nation building,” Rio said.

The CM also urged sports associations to rededicate themselves and closely collaborate with the Nagaland Olympic Association as he said that the Olympic Association had taken significant steps towards streamlining the administration and management of sports, after the establishment of a modern headquarters in Kohima.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

While Nagaland witnessed significant successes in the past, he observed that the performances in the field of sports dropped in recent times due to several factors including the unresolved political issue which resulted in a lack of resources and poor infrastructure, negatively impacting the overall development of sports.

Further, Rio highlighted new infrastructure projects that have been undertaken, including the upgradation of Indira Gandhi Stadium with astroturf, floodlights and locker rooms; establishment of astroturf facilities in the districts of Mokokchung, Peren, Mon, Tuensang and Chumoukedima; indoor stadiums at Longleng, Wokha and Kohima; new indoor sports facilities in the districts of Tseminyu, Nuiland, Noklak, Tuensang and Chumoukedima; establishment of Centre of Sporting Excellence in Chumoukedima district with facilities of Archery Academy, Shooting Sport Centre, Motorsports & Adventure Sports Centre and a Futsal facility; upgradation of Kohima Badminton Stadium; establishment of new Cricket Ground at Chumoukedima district; establishment of Nagaland Olympic Association Headquarters.

CM also informed that some of the initiatives that are on the anvil which will be undertaken in the coming months include the establishment of Sports Academies and Centers of Excellence & High-Performance, along with the introduction of scholarships & reservations for meritorious sportspersons.

Also Read | Traditional Naga wrestling dazzles spectators in Shillong

Trending Stories









