Kohima: Naga writer and educator from Kohima, Emisenla Jamir, on Tuesday, released her second book of poems titled ‘This is how we disappear’, published by Kohima-based PenThrill Publication.

The book of poems was formally launched by poet and advisor IT, Science & Technology, and New & Renewable energy Mmhonlümo Kikon at the conference hall of Kohima College.

Jamir is an assistant professor in the Department of English at Kohima College.

In the words of literary critic Kevileno Sakhrie, Jamir’s collection of poems explores the profound interaction between an individual’s inner life and the outer world.

The collection, she said, is an enquiry into the ways humans can and do disappear, both in the literal and metaphoric sense. “And there are, it turns out, many ways to disappear,” she said.

Sharing why many Naga women are now writing or feeling the need to write, she said that during the times of the ‘foremothers’ women were not given the right to literacy and raise their voices. The critic pointed out that women’s way of experience is distinct from men, and it differs from what men say.

Although men led the writing scene in Nagaland, when it comes to literary writing and traditions, she said that women are far ahead.

Sakhrie added the poet traffics beautifully in the liminal spaces between past and present, imagination and memory.

The poet, Emisenla Jamir shared the journey of writing her collection of poems. While some were easily done, some took days, months and even years to write. The editing of the poems, she said, took even longer for her to be “somewhat” satisfied with her own works to consider publishing them.

The writer acknowledged her fellow writers and family for supporting her throughout the process. She hoped that her writing would be worth it if any line impact readers in any way.

Special guest, Mmhonlümo Kikon said that the poet has made it easier for readers to retake the issues through issues that were raised, such as questions on what poetry is, what present context are Naga writers writing on, and so on.

Kikon urged the need to promote beautiful writings from the state and advocated for the need to promote each other. He praised the writer as someone who writes seamlessly.

Publisher of PenThrill Publication, Rita Krocha shared how she remains bonded with the writer through their common love for books. The writer’s work, she said is a legacy of powerful story telling through poems.

She then agreed with Sakhrie who said that Jamir is one of Nagaland’s brightest and most proficient young poets to emerge from a newly rising breed of women ‘word warriors’.

