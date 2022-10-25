Nagaland band Polar Lights releases debut album ‘To Feel Human’

Nagaland-based indie-rock band Polar Lights released its debut album ‘To Feel Human’ on October 22.

The album, which was four years in making, is now available on all streaming platforms.

The Nagaland-based alternative rock band also released the music video for ‘Castles’, a track on the new album.



The album recorded, mixed and mastered at Jam Studio 11 in Dimapur consists of eight tracks. The band says that the album is an attempt in telling stories of “human emotion and life”.

Frontman Mar Jamir talked about the band’s journey, process and inspiration behind the new album on the Fabled Talks Podcast.

“We made sure that we recorded everything live, and that the sounds in the album are not coming from a computer. We wanted the listeners to know that there was an actual person playing the instruments and singing,” Mar said.

“The album has actually taken me to some dark places and, at the same time, dragged me out of it. Having to live through all these moments, whether it’s good or bad, is what makes us humans,” Mar added.

The band released their debut EP, ‘Talking to the Trees’, in 2016, followed by a pan-India tour.

