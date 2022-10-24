Nagaland to host first 'Miss Northeast' beauty pageant on Nov 3

Kohima: Nagaland will be hosting the first edition of Miss North East’, initiated by the North East Beauty Pageant Organisation (NEBPO), here on November 3.

Beauty and Aesthetic Society of Nagaland (BASN) president, Melekhoto Pucho, told a press conference on Saturday that 15 contestants from eight Northeastern states will participate in the contest.

All the states of the region will have two contestants each, while Tripura will be represented by one participant.

Contestants are expected to arrive at Kohima on October 26 and would undergo a series of grooming sessions ahead of the pageant.

BASN president, Mele Pucho, informed that intense preparations are underway as the prepares to host the event.

The Nagaland government will be sponsoring the event with BASN as the host, he said.

The NEBPO has decided that the NE Beauty Pageant will be hosted by every state on a rotation basis with Sikkim to be the next host state, Pucho said.

The event will showcase the best of Nagaland during the event including food, attires, traditions and through other activities.

Contestants will be introduced to various cultural practices and traditions of the State and will also pay a visit to Pfütsero where they would get the chance to taste Naga traditional cuisines and also witness Chakhesang Women Organisation manufacturing sanitary pads, weaving and so on.

On the third day the contestants along with the organisers would hold a charity event in the form of a jumble sale where clothes, furniture and other essentials would be put up for sale proceeds of which would be donated to orphanages and people with disabilities (PwD).

Pucho disclosed that since all the contestants were already winners of their respective states, there will not be as much grooming like other times.

He added that even in the main event, there will be only four rounds including the Ethnic Round, two Designers Rounds and Evening Gown Round. The official choreographer for the event is Theja Sekhose.

There will be a total of five judges including a guest judge and four local judges.

Dr Sagar J. Abichandani, a Celebrity Dentist & a well-known Pageant Smile Expert including Femina Miss India will be the guest judge.

The winner of the pageant would walk away with a cash prize of Rs 1.5 while the first and second runners-up would receive Rs 1 lakh and 70,000, respectively.

The subtitles include: Miss Photogenic, Miss Perfect Ten, Miss Talent, Queen of Hearts, Miss Beautiful Skin, Miss Multimedia, and the winner will receive Rs 20,000 each.

The contestants for the pageant are: Radhe Mamung and Dyna Jomo from Arunachal, Nityashree Modak and Eshanee Hatimuria from Assam, H. Lalhriatpuii and Sylvia Lalvenpuii from Mizoram, Smita Sen from Tripura, Jessica Olivet Kharlukhi and Irene Dkhar from Meghalaya, Bhaswati Roy and Subekcha Pradhan from Sikkim, Kawimaningsiliu Khuvung and Lika Chophy from Nagaland, and Mannasha Devi Sapam and Pallavi Laurembam from Manipur.

The event will be live-streamed in pay-per-view at a nominal rate for people in other states.

