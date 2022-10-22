Nagaland: Vipito Swu releases 'More than love' music video

Kohima: Dimapur-based musician Vipito Swu on Friday released a music video titled “More Than Love”.

The 24-year-old said “More than Love” is a testament, a story, a journey of love, sharing and living, which started as an imagery story in his head. “It is a sort of happy ending that everyone wishes for,” the young musician said.

Musician Vipito Swu

Speaking about the song, he said, “An individual is faced with uncertainties in life; there is a sense of longing that is created by visualizing a picture in their head, sometimes for self-validation as a form of protection from their insecurities.”

“I had not realised back then that I was truly and closely experiencing the definition of love; what it means to have someone taking care of you and who understands you. They come in the form of your friends, siblings, parents, your ashu and apuza (grandmother and grandfather), and sometimes your pets,” he said, adding that these are the people who help a person grow in life.

He said music is one of the best art forms of expression, and when word and action fail, music speaks. “I am more into storytelling through my music and I wish to achieve this conversation by connecting with my listeners,” he shares.

After the release of his second single, the young musician is looking forward to releasing an album someday but is waiting for the right time.

Written by Vipito, the audio production is done by Moyuchen Yanthan at Infinite Records Kohima, the video production is by Asemyoumba Jamir and One Nagaland, gaffer is by Khrievelie Suohumvu, the sound is by Talimeren Longchar, and the cover art is by Ibeto V Swu.

The music video is available at all major stores and streaming platforms.

