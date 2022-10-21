The Naga People’s Front held a welcoming service of Dr Roland Lotha (Intending Candidate 39 AC Sanis), coinciding with its 60th Foundation on 21st October 2022 at Conference Hall, NPF Central HQ, Kohima.

Delivering the welcome address, NPF Working President, Pusazo Luruo, extended gratitude to Dr Roland Lotha (Intending Candidate 39 AC Sanis) and his supporters for their dedication and commitment towards the party.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He highlighted that NPF a regional party founded by pioneers has a vision and goals that are generally acceptable for the welfare of society.

He also urged the party workers and supporters to work together with confidence and strength in the upcoming state election.

Speaking on the occasion Kuzholuzo Azo Nienu, MLA & Leader, NPF Legislature Party thanked Dr Roland Lotha and his entire supporters for coming to the party when the party is at its weakest.

He placed confidence in the leadership of Dr Roland Lotha whom he attributed as a strong social worker and congratulated him for his commitment and the achievements he has attained.

Dr Roland Lotha (Intending Candidate 39 AC Sanis) in his address said that he joined the NPF party as the party carries the aspirations of the Naga People and he lauded the President for not compromising the party but rather leading the party to a greater path.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He also said that the essence of true leadership is service.

In his short address, Lotha also assured to strengthen the party in every capacity and also strengthen the leadership of President Dr Shürhozelie Liezietsu and Kuzholuzo Azo Nienu. He said that leadership is not a position but a responsibility.

He also urged the party workers to take responsibility with seriousness and importance and rebuild the faith in the people.

He also cited examples of Nelson Mandela who never lost hope in the liberation of the people and therefore he encourage the party workers to be steadfast in their responsibility with faith, sincerity and commitment.

Also Read | Nagaland: NPF lauds NSCN-IM, NNPGs for forming joint council

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









