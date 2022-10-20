Nagaland: PM Modi, President Murmu likely to visit state soon

Kohima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu are likely to visit the state on separate occasions by the end of October and the first week of November respectively.

As per sources, Modi is likely to address a public rally on October 28 at the Indira Gandhi (IG) Stadium in Kohima.

The ongoing Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) Martyrs’ Trophy at IG Stadium, which was scheduled to be held and concluded on October 29, had to be rescheduled to October 24 owing to the Prime Minister’s proposed visit.

Modi had inaugurated the 10-day Hornbill Festival in 2014.

Reports of the proposed visit of the premier come ahead of the 2023 state Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu is also likely to visit the state in the first week of November. Sources revealed that preparations for the visits have alreday begun.

