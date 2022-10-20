Kohima: Following the recent meeting between the NSCN-IM and the NNPGs at Kolkota under the initiative of the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR), which led to the formation of the Council of Naga Relationships and Cooperation, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) lauded the move.

The oldest regional party in the North East, through a statement, said the “bold and outright decision is very welcoming as the Naga people’s earnest prayer for unity and reconciliation is finally being answered”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The NPF congratulated the FNR for taking such an initiative saying that the achievement will be marked as a red letter day for the Naga people.

The party also honoured the two groups for keeping the problems of the Naga people first and agreeing to come under one term with a renewed spirit of commitment to reconciliation and unity between them.

The party further appreciated the two groups for understanding the urgency to rise above the present condition, agreeing upon the commitment to the values of truth, forgiveness, justice and peace as the discerning power to help choose a shared future over the divisions of the past.

The significant development and decision, the NPF said, has made the Nagas optimistic that the long yearning for peace and unity will be a reality soon.

The party reiterated that it was formed as a political party with the objective and foremost priority for the early resolution to the Naga political issue and the party fervently urged the Government of India to hear the cries of the Naga people and expedite an early resolution to the Naga political problem with the Naga negotiating groups to a logical conclusion that is honourable, acceptable and inclusive.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Nagaland BJP chief says ‘Super CM’ Himanta can solve border issue with Assam

Trending Stories









