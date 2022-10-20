Nagaland BJP chief says 'Super CM' Himanta can solve border issue with Assam

Kohima: Nagaland BJP unit chief and minister of higher education and tribal affairs Temjen Imna Along was all praises for Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, referring to him as “Super CM”.

He went on to reaffirm hope in Sarma saying that with him at the helm, any issue(s) could be resolved between Nagaland and Assam.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event at Mariani, Along said under the leadership of the “Super CM” and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, both states are in talks to resolve border issues.

Though the matter is sub judice in the Supreme Court, he said that the people of the two states can resolve the matter as both state governments are cooperating with each other.

He added that the situation at the border at present is peaceful and there is no conflict.

Naga and Assamese people live in harmony, he said. “Nagaland was carved out of Assam. Assam is like our elder brother. So there is no issue between Assam and Nagaland that cannot be solved,” Along said.

He later took to Twitter saying the Assam CM “has always played a pivotal role in fostering brotherhood and promoting unity amongst the northeastern states of India”.

See more Dr. ⁦@himantabiswa⁩ Dangoria has always played a pivotal role in fostering brotherhood and promoting unity amongst the northeastern states of India. pic.twitter.com/4hDLwln24L — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) October 20, 2022

“The Assam-Nagaland border issue will also be resolved in the best interest of the people of both the states,” Along tweeted.

See more The Assam-Nagaland border issue will also be resolved in the best interest of the people of both the states under the dynamic leadership of the HCM of Assam, Dr. @himantabiswa Dangoria, HCM of Nagaland, Shri. @Neiphiu_Rio and Hon Dy CM of Nagaland, Shri. @YanthungoPatton https://t.co/aPFl3LgZCJ — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) October 20, 2022

