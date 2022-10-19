Guwahati: The Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) met in Kolkata on October 17 and 18, 2022 under the initiative of the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR).

Taking forward the September Joint Accordant’s resolve “to chart a path forward”, the forum has agreed to form the Council of Naga Relationships and Cooperation led by the convenor of NNPGs and chairman of the NSCN to explore, at the earliest, realistic ways for Nagas to move forward based on Naga historical and political rights, a joint statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Understanding the urgency to rise above their present condition, the NNPGs and the NSCN are committing themselves to the values of truth, forgiveness, justice, and peace as the discerning powers to help them choose a shared future over the divisions of the past, the statement added.

They urged the Naga people to jointly participate and support the process of shaping and building this future together.

Also Read | Nagaland: Senior citizens question Govt’s stance on ‘siege’ of Intangki by NSCN-IM

Trending Stories









