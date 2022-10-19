Kohima: The Nagaland government has constituted a High Powered Committee (HPC) to look into the demand of the 1,166 ad-hoc teachers for the regularisation of their service.

The five-member committee is headed by Principal Secretary KD Vizo. The Commissioner & Secretary of School Education has been assigned as the member secretary. The other members include the Commissioners & Secretaries of Finance, P&AR, and Justice & Law

A notification issued by Nagaland Chief Secretary J Alam directed the Committee to submit its report by June 30, 2023.

The Committee has been directed to have review meetings every two months. Representatives of the All-Nagaland Adhoc Teachers Group batch 2015 and the All-Nagaland Teachers Association will also be given an opportunity to present their cases before the panel.

While the Committee may co-opt members as deemed necessary, the Chief Secretary also directed the Committee to examine the grant of the 7th ROP to the ANATG 2015 batch.

Through a press release, the ANATG 2015 Batch shared its contentment over the formation of the HPC on Tuesday.

The group also acknowledged the quick action taken by the government to constitute the Committee ahead of the deadline.

As many as 1,166 ad-hoc teachers took to the streets on September 26 to demand the regularization of their services. On the night of September 26, the teachers intensified their sit-in protest by sitting on a hunger strike. After 12 days, the teachers called off the protest after a meeting with government officials.

