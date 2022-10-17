Nagaland: Shillong Lajong FC to debut at NSF Martyrs’ Trophy on Tuesday

Kohima: Meghalaya-based Indian professional football team, Shillong Lajong FC (SLFC) arrived at the state capital on Sunday and is set to make its debut at the 22nd edition of the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) Martyr’s Memorial Trophy 2022 on Tuesday.

The team will play against Dzülouzou FC, a local football team, in the second match to be played at the Indira Gandhi (IG) stadium in Kohima at 1 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Players of SLFC began their practice session at the astro turf pitch early Monday morning. Formerly known as Lajong FC, the club was formed in 1983 to promote and improve the declining standard of football in Meghalaya and to spot, train, and nurture local talent.

As the first team from the Northeast to play in the I-league, the club has gone on to become one of the top clubs in the region. Nicknamed The Red Dragons, SLFC has clinched the Shillong Premier League title four times. The club’s official colours are red and white.

SLFC is among the 35 teams vying for the championship trophy at the ongoing NSF Martyrs’ trophy. The month-long tournament began on October 7 and will conclude on October 29. The winner of the trophy will walk away with a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000, while the runner-up team will receive Rs 1,20,000. Losing semi-finalists will each receive Rs 30,000, and the losing quarter-finalists Rs 15,000 each.

The best goalkeeper, best defender, best mid-fielder, and the highest scorer will each receive Rs. 10,000 with a citation. The player of the tournament will receive a two-wheeler and a citation.

Also read | Cutting through shadows: Review of Easterine Kire’s Spirit Nights

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









