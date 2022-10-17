Nagaland: Centre grants advance of 17.20 crore for flood relief

New Delhi: The Centre has approved Rs 17.20 crore as the second installment of its share to Nagaland for the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for this fiscal to undertake relief measures in the wake of landslides and floods in 2022.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs, it has always been the effort of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide help expeditiously to states and union territories affected by natural calamities.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved an amount of Rs. 17.20 crore as the second installment of the central share of the SDRF to be released in advance to Nagaland, for 2022-23, for undertaking relief measures in the wake of floods and landslides during the monsoon season of 2022,” it said.

See more The Ministry of Home Affairs approves the advance release of Rs 17.20 crore to Nagaland under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF)



Press release-https://t.co/yeKpUqwR8V pic.twitter.com/d1i0m0Dn4u — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) October 17, 2022

During the current financial year, the Central government has released Rs 8,764 crore as the first installment of the central share of the SDRF to 24 states, including Nagaland.

Further, in view of the severe floods and landslides in various states, an amount of Rs 827.60 crore, as the second installment of the central share has also been released, in advance, to three other states, it added.

The release of funds to Nagaland is for undertaking relief measures in the state in the wake of floods and landslides during the monsoon season of 2022.

This amount is the second instalment of the Central share of the SDRF to be released in advance to Nagaland for 2022-23.

During the current financial year, the Centre released Rs 8764 crores as the first instalment of the central share of SDRF to 24 states including Nagaland.

Nagaland witnessed incessant rainfall during most part of the monsoon season with floods and massive landslides wreaking havoc in the state.

