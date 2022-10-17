Kohima: Amid social media uproar alleging high rate of taxi fares, the Kohima district administration, on Monday, notified about the revised rate of cabs connecting the Capital with Dimapur.

Social media users earlier took to social media to share grievances against the high rate of taxis after the district administration recently relocated the taxi stand out of the Kohima Municipal Council (KMC) area to the ISBT which is about 3km away.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

At a meeting of the Kohima District Planning and Development Board (DPDB) held under the chairmanship of MLA Keneizhakho Nakhro at the DPDB’s conference hall in Kohima, SDO Civil (Sadar) informed that the decision to relocate regional taxis to the ISBT was made after a series of meetings by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) with all the concerned stakeholders with the primary objective to ease traffic congestion within Kohima town.

It is informed that before the relocation, the RTA reduced the taxi fares from Kohima to Dimapur from Rs.350 to Rs.330.

Four each of the Nagaland State Transport (NST) and Smart City buses have been assigned to ferry passengers back and forth from Kohima town to ISBT, apart from the local taxis.

Rates of bus and taxi services plying from Kohima to ISBT and other destinations have been fixed by RTA to deter any random excess charges.

For the information of the public, local taxis from Phoolbari to ISBT are fixed at Rs.160 (on hire) and Rs. 40 (per passenger); Rs.150 (on hire) and Rs. 40 (per passenger) from High School Junction to Phoolbari; Rs. 280 (on hire) and Rs. 70 (per passenger) from High School Junction to ISBT; Rs. 80 (on hire) and Rs. 20 (per passenger) from High school junction to KMC Tata Parking; Rs. 160 (on hire) and Rs. 40 (per passenger) from Razhu Point to Keyake Tri-Junction; Rs. 160 (on hire) and Rs. 40 (per passenger) from BOC to ISBT; Rs. 80 (on hire) and Rs. 20 (per passenger) from PHQ junction to KMC Chaü Parking.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As for the City bus (per head), from Phoolbari and NST station to ISBT, Smart City buses cost Rs.30 and Rs. 20 from NST buses; cost Rs 10 each from From Lerie to Police Project Office, New Reserve, Phesama; High school junction to New Secretariat; and New Secretariat to NPSC junction.

“The social media report about extra charges being levied by the taxis has been viewed seriously by the RTA and it was informed that strict action will be initiated against such defaulters to the extent of cancellation of taxi license,” an update from the government said.

For complaints, commuters can submit a taxi registration number at the DC Office or to the All Nagaland Taxi Association (ANTA) helpline number (Ph.No-9436694693) for follow-up action.

Also read | Call for Frontier Nagaland gets louder, locals ask 20 MLAs to quit

Trending Stories









