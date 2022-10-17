Kohima: Ahead of the 2023 state Assembly polls, the demand by the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) for a separate state ‘Frontier Nagaland’ is getting louder. The apex body of the Eastern Nagas has now decided to demand the resignation of its 20 MLAs if the Government of India pays no heed to its demand, further reaffirming its resolution of not participating in any election process.

On August 26, 2022, the ENPO adopted a resolution of ‘not taking part in any election process of the central and state until and unless a separate statehood- (Frontier Nagaland)- is granted by the Government of India, as demanded by the people of Eastern Nagaland under the aegis of ENPO.’

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

With no early response from the Central government towards its demand for separate statehood, the demand for the resignation of 20 legislators representing Eastern Nagas at the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) will be made along with the resignation of all political party workers, both at the central and regional level.

The decision follows a meeting of the ENPO’s Central Executive Council (CEC) at its headquarters in Tuensang on October 14.

Seven tribal bodies, including the Chang Khulei Setshang (CKS), Khiamniungan Tribal Council (KTC), Konyak Union (KU), Phom People’s Council (PPC), United Sangtam Likhum Pumji (USLP), Tikhir Tribal Council (TTC) and Yimkhiung Tribal Council (YTC), endorsed the resolution.

An effective plan of action for furthering the movement for the demand for a separate state will further be worked out by the ENPO CEC.

It also adopted another resolution to abstain from participating in the annual Hornbill Festival at Kisama, Kohima, from this year onwards due to the hardships faced by the participants.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, through the Eastern Nagaland Legislators’ Union (ENLU), requests to the state government will be made to promote mini-Hornbill festivals for the respective tribes.

It also resolved to uphold December 18, 2007, Tuensang Summit ENPO resolution, that there should be “no bloodshed, threat, intimidation or any form of violence within Eastern Nagaland jurisdiction” and that the ENPO will not extend any public cooperation to any group(s) for non-compliance.

Also read | Cutting through shadows: Review of Easterine Kire’s Spirit Nights

Trending Stories









