Kohima: Following the tragic incident at the supermarket in Dimapur that claimed the lives of two persons and injured six others after a large tree fell on top of them, the Nagaland government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next-of-kin of the deceased.

Strong winds on Wednesday resulted in a tree falling on a crowd of people leading to the death of two persons.

One street vendor was rushed to the hospital and was declared dead on arrival. Another person succumbed to his injuries later that evening. The two deceased were identified as Holika (33) and Vijay (45).

Two others, identified as Moksodul Haq and Khetoli, are critically injured and are undergoing treatment. Four more persons who suffered minor injuries received first aid at the District Hospital and were later discharged.

The government on Friday informed that an amount of Rs 12,700 each has been provided to the two seriously injured persons as per the norms of assistance of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF).

An amount of Rs 4 lakh each, as compensation from the SDRF, will be provided to the next-of-kin of the two deceased as soon as possible after following due procedure, the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) informed.

