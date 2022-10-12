Kohima: In a tragic incident, a woman vendor was killed while seven others were injured when a large tree, toppled by the wind, fell on top of them at the Supermarket area in Dimapur on Wednesday.

The victim was declared brought dead by the hospital authorities.

Among the injured, a pregnant woman is in critical condition while the rest, including five males and two females, were taken to the nearby hospital, PRO Dimapur Police confirmed with EastMojo.

The police officer informed that at around 3:20 pm, the district cops received reports about the incident. All the injured victims are being treated at the Dimapur Civil Hospital and are under close observation for any possible internal injuries, the spokesperson said.

The police official informed that the pregnant woman in critical condition and the deceased street vendor are siblings.

According to photos and videos of the incident doing the rounds, people in the vicinity of the incident rushed to help the victims, transporting them to vehicles to be taken to the hospital.

A gust of strong wind reportedly toppled the tree, which then crashed onto a smaller tree nearby, causing wider destruction as it landed on top of the unsuspecting market-goers.

The bigger tree appeared to be badly rotten at its base, which could possibly be the reason why it failed to withstand the force of the wind.

Although the extent of damage caused by the incident could not be ascertained at the time of filing of this report, the tree fall appeared to have damaged vehicles and the properties of vendors as well.

The site of the incident which is close to the famous Hotel Samarati, is a hotspot for local vendors and therefore is frequented by people from the nearby colonies who come to get their daily groceries and kitchen supplies.

