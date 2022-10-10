Nagaland: Padma Shri Dr Temsula Ao passes away

Kohima: Padma Shri Dr. Temsula Ao, a prominent Naga poet, author, ethnographer, and professor, passed away on Sunday at Eden Medical Centre in Dimapur.

Born on October 25, 1945, Temsula Ao joined the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, on December 1975 as a lecturer in the department of English and retired in 2010 as a professor.

From 1992 to 1997, she served as the Director of the North East Zone Cultural Centre, Dimapur on deputation from NEHU.

She received the Padma Shri award in 2007 for literature and education. In 2013, she was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award for her short story collection ‘Laburnum for My Head’.

Her work ‘Once Upon a Life’ is termed a powerful memoir of her early years and career, which documents her becoming not only an acclaimed writer but also a professor and a successful cultural administrator.

