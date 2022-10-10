Kohima: As Nagaland joined the world in observing World Mental Health Day on Monday, senior medical officer at the State Mental health Institute Kohima (SMHIK), Dr Viketoulie Pienyü, said 20% of mental illness reported in the state is associated with substance abuse.

While drug consumption may temporarily relieve a person from stress, he said that the long-term effect of drugs on the human body adversely affects mental well-being.

Speaking at the event, the senior psychiatrist said that World Mental health day is observed every year on October 10 since 1992 to create awareness about mental health issues, mobilize support to address the issue, overcome stigma and discrimination, and also give a platform for medical practitioners to discuss issues, problems, and solutions related to mental health.

While sensitising the gathering about the need to protect one’s mental health, he pointed out the negligence of many in availing of facilities that are accessible to the public. He added that at the state’s premier hospital, scientific treatment is provided for patients requiring mental treatment.

He also informed that the Centre has also been prioritising mental health as it has become so important to preserve mental health.

Symptoms of mental health, he said, include having sleepless nights, inactivity, inability to socialize, and being unproductive. To preserve mental health, he said it is important to sleep well, indulge in physical activities, stay socially active, and spend time with family.

A patient of the state Mental health Institute Kohima, who was a former MBBS student, took time to thank nurses and doctors at the Institute for taking care of him.

The mother of a 26-year-old shared how her son’s mental health deteriorated after he dropped out of school and began to consume drugs. “He was a good son and student. We initially did not know why his mental health was deteriorating,” the mother recalled.

She said that one incident where her son received bullet shots in his leg after an altercation with their relatives, changed their lives forever.

Despite several interventions at prayer centres and treatment at hospitals, she said that his mental condition only deteriorated. After the family heard of the only mental institute, they admitted him. Her son, she said, is undergoing treatment for over a month and is on the road to recovery.

Likewise, another parent shared how his son was rushed to prayer centres and other hospitals for treatment and intervention before realising the need to treat him for his mental health.

He shared how the family was helpless as no intervention helped till his son was admitted to a mental institute.

While many may not understand the mental health problems of patients, he said that it was only after being admitted at the Institue that his son is showing signs of recovery.

Medical Superintendent, Khriesilie Sachü, informed that adolescents are more prone to substance abuse. As per the National Family Health Survey, he said that 11% of men between 15-19 years consume alcohol while 1% of women of the same age consume alcohol. 29% of men in the age group are associated with substance abuse while it is 4% of women.

Highlighting the statistics, he said that it has become a necessity to guide the youth from falling into substance abuse. He also urged the need to remove the societal stigma around mental health issues and urged people to be ambassadors in creating mass awareness about mental health.

Counsellor at St Joseph’s College, Jakhama, Fr C Joseph, in a short speech said Christian concepts of mental health are focused on brokenness and deficit models, sometimes explicitly making connections with sin or lack of grace, and often being stigmatizing.

He said that the right action and right support should start from the right disposition and attitude. The priest added that such an attitude was from following the examples of Jesus, based on support, healing and a commitment to justice for the marginalised.

