Kohima: Drugs worth Rs 35.98 lakh were destroyed in Kohima on Saturday, police said.
Among the drugs burnt at the premises of the Kohima SP office were 374 kg of ganja, 15 kg of raw opium and 350 gram of heroin, they said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah witnessed the destruction virtually from Guwahati, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Vitoshe K Sumi said.
Government and police officers, representatives of churches and different colonies were present at the SP office during the destruction.
Also read | Walkathon for separate ‘Frontier Nagaland’ state
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Review “ill-founded” US travel advisory on India: Indo-American Chamber of Commerce
- 40,000 kg drugs destroyed in Northeast in virtual presence of Amit Shah
- National Round Up: Assam girl Shivangi clinches 100m Freestyle gold
- Nagaland: Drugs worth Rs 35.98 lakh destroyed
- Sanjeet puts CWG horror past him, enters quarters at National Games
- No party has ideology, intention, strength to fight BJP: JP Nadda