Kohima: The Adhoc Nagaland government teachers on Friday called off their 12-days sit-in protest demanding immediate service regularisation following talks with senior state government officials.

The All Nagaland Adhoc Teachers Group (ANATG)-2015 batch with 1,166 members appointed to different government schools in the state from 1994 to 2012 has been staging demonstration outside the State Civil Secretariat here since September 26 and also launched a hunger strike from September 29.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, on the invitation of the government, the third round of talks between a 30-member team of ANATG-2015 Batch led by its president Ruguotsolie and five-member government side headed by Principal Secretary to Chief Minister K D Vizo on Friday night concluded on a positive note.

ANATG-2015 Batch spokesperson Bendangtemsu Ozukum interacting with media persons said that after the meeting with government officials, ANATG leaders came back to their members and disclosed the outcome of the meeting, which was unanimously accepted by them.

Accordingly, ANATG-2015 Batch had agreed to call off the agitation with immediate effect, he said.

The meeting decided to set-up a High Powered Committee (HPC) headed by Principal Secretary or Commissioner Secretary within 15 days and submit its recommendation by June 2023, as per the meeting minutes provided to the media.

Thereafter, a process would be taken up to resolve the matter of ANATG-2015 Batch by December 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The meeting also resolved that service extension of ANATG members will continue till the matter is resolved, however this dispensation will not apply to proxy and untrained teachers.

It was also decided that granting of 7th Revision of Pay will be based on the recommendation of the HPC while ANATG-2015 batch and All Nagaland School Teachers Association (ANSTA) members will be given the opportunity to present their case before the HPC.

In the meeting, it was also decided that the HPC on being constituted will have a review meeting every two months.

The adhoc teachers on Monday had rejected the state government’s offer to set up a High Powered Committee (HPC) and reaffirmed their demand for immediate regularisation of their service.

They had also submitted a representation to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio seeking his intervention to resolve the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On Tuesday, a 31-member team comprising of ANATG officials and its Core Committee members composed of district leaders had a closed door meeting with the 4-member government team led by Advisor for School Education K T Sukhalu.

However, the meeting remained deadlock with both sides not budging from their stand.

The government has been maintaining that it was not in a position to regularise services of the adhoc teachers because of the standing order of the Supreme Court and High Court not to regularise adhoc appointees.

The principal director of the directorate of school education Thavaseelan K had said that the members of the Anatg-2015 batch were not illegal appointees but were appointed irregularly without following proper norms in sanctioned posts.

The department had also suggested to adhoc teachers to move the court to vacate the order, without which it would not be possible to regularise their service.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | President Murmu likely to visit Tripura for two days from Oct 13

Trending Stories









