Kohima: A total of eight teams representing the districts of Kohima, Dimapur, Chumoukedima, Tseminyu, Mon, Zunheboto, Phek, and Peren, are vying for the 2nd Nagaland state Futsal Championship that began in Kohima on Friday.

The event has been organized by the Nagaland Football Association (NFA) and hosted by the Kohima District Football Association (KDFA).

The winner of the three-day championship will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000. The winner will also represent Nagaland at the 2nd Indian Futsal championship to be held later this year. Runner up of the championship will receive cash reward of Rs 50,000.

Deputy commissioner of Kohima and Chairman of the District Sports Council, Shanavas C, graced the occasion as the special guest.

Exhorting the players, Shanavas said that players from the Northeast Region has potential to contribute to the football. People from the region, including Nagaland, he observed, has advantage for endurance games like football, badminton, table tennis and so on.

With the potential, he said that players should not sit back and relax with the thought that there is no possibility of making it to the national and international level.

To this, he said that the district administration and the state government along with the various sports bodies, should collectively work to produce qualified players from the state.

He encouraged the players to maintain discipline and keep their dedication intact. The officer also advised players to live a healthy lifestyle. As the most disciplined people across the globe are mostly athletes, he urged the local athletes to be focused.

He also challenged them to face success and failure with smile and grace, while giving their best and keeping the sportsmanship intact.

President of the Nagaland Football Association and executive member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), K Neibou Sekhose, informed that the NFA would be focusing on the development of football by nurturing students in over 800 schools across the State.

He said that with the induction of the new AIFF team led by Kalyan Chaubey, the Federation is working actively for the welfare and development of football in the country.

He said football in the country, is headed towards tremendous development.

It is for the first time that players of the tournament are registered with the Competition Management System (CMS) to promote promote players at all levels.

The eight teams include Aphuyemi FC (Zunheboto), Proper V FC (Mon), Kesko FC (Dimapur), G-Sports FC (Chümoukedima), Nimok Power FC (Phek), Vanguard FC (Tseminyü), Zasivi FC (Kohima), and Lengreng FC (Peren).

The championship is organized on a league basis at Reiphinyü Badze, Vürie in Kohima.

