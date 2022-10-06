Kohima: In a bid to revive the traditional style of weaving and making bamboo crafts, the Lidi Kro-u Society, a group of women from Kohima village, are bringing children together to teach them the ancestral ways of life.

During a one-day training on weaving and bamboo crafts, held at P Khel in Kohima village on Wednesday, members of Ledi Krou, clad in traditional Angami Naga attire, taught school children the dying art.

“One major concern is that our children are now forgetting our ancestral ways of life like weaving and making bamboo crafts. So, we realized the need to educate them to keep the tradition alive,” said Neisakuonuo Solo, President of Lidi Kro-u Society, Kohima.

Lidi Kro-u, which started as a gospel choir, has been promoting the traditional ways of weaving and making bamboo crafts for the past three years. Besides training students, the women’s group has also been enacting drama based on folklore and making traditional music.

“While teaching them to weave and make bamboo crafts, we also educate them about the traditional names and the different types of making it,” she added.

Stressing on the need to teach the younger generation, she said that amid the western and other cultural influences in the present society, it has become a necessity to preserve the traditional ways of life that are gradually disappearing.

About 15 students from Christ King higher secondary school Kohima took part in the training on Wednesday.

Theruovinuo Agnes, a student of the school, shared her experience. “Initially, I thought it would be hard to learn, but it turned out to be easy and so much fun,” the student said after she tried her hands on weaving for the first time.

She observed that she did not learn the traditional ways of weaving as her parents did not find time to teach her. “But I am so proud of our culture. I am so glad that I got to learn about it,” the student added.

Another student said that she has realized the importance of women learning to weave. “I would like to continue learning it at home and also teach my younger sister,” she added.

The training began after a short inaugural ceremony graced by Chairman of the Kohima Village Council (KVC), Helievio Solo as the special guest. Solo praised the group for preserving the age-old practices.



Highlighting the importance of cultural heritage, he stressed on the need to pass knowledge from one generation to the other.

