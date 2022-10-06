Nagaland: 4th Lt Bishop Abraham Volleyball Tournament concludes

Wokha: The 4th edition of Lt. Bishop Abraham Volleyball Tournament concluded on Wednesday with St John the Evangelist Parish, Khonoma as the champion in the men’s category and St. Francis De Sales Parish Tening as the champion in the women’s category.

The tournament was organised by the Nagaland Catholic Youth Movement (NCYM).

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Elias T Lotha, state transport commissioner and advisor Catholic Association of Nagaland congratulated the NCYM for organising the successful mega event.

The 4th Lt Bishop Abraham Memorial Volleyball Tournament

He asked the participants to follow the example of the Good Samaritan, urging them to help others while being ambassadors of goodwill.

Highlighting the need to strengthen good qualities, Lotha encouraged the gathering to exhibit good values through sports.

President of the Lotha Catholic Union C James Ezung lauded the NCYM and the host parish for their hard work in organising the 4th edition of the tournament.

Ezung encouraged the participants to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship urging them to take sports to greater heights by remembering the legacy of Lt Bishop Abraham.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Mary Help of Christians Parish, Jakhama were the runners-up in the men’s category. St John the Evangelist Parish, Khonoma won the runners-up trophy in the women’s category.

The champion of the tournament in both male and female categories received a cash prize of 50000, a citation, and a trophy. The runners-up in both categories received a cash prize of 30000, a citation and a trophy.

Students of DBHSS, Wokha, performed a choreography routine at the closing ceremony.

Also read | Assam: Freedom Moto Ride reaches Tezpur to a warm welcome

Trending Stories









