Kohima: Thirty-five football teams, including two from Manipur and one from Meghalaya, will compete for the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) Martyrs Memorial Trophy 2022 at the Indira Gandhi stadium in Kohima from October 7-29.

Addressing a press conference at the office of the Angami Students’ union (ASU) in Kohima on Tuesday evening, Zekusetuo Natso, Convenor of the tournament reminded the audience that the annual football tournament is organised in honour of the two of its comrades Kekuojalie Sachü and Vikhozo Yhoshü.

The two NSF cadres were the victims of indiscriminate firing by the armed police from Alichan when the students’ fraternity on March 22, 1986, was on a peaceful duty call to the extension of disturbed area belt from 5Km to 20Km along the Indo-Myanmar border and against the induction of Indian Police Service (IPS) cadres into Nagaland.

Natso said that to honour and keep alive the supreme sacrifices made by the two comrades, the Angami Students Union organised the trophy annually in memory of the two martyrs, and this year marks the 22nd edition.

The inaugural match of the NSF Martyrs Memorial Trophy 2022 will kick off at 4: 30 Pm at IG Stadium on October 7 and will be graced by MLA & Leader of NPF Legislature Party & Co-Chairman UDA Kuzholuzo Nienu as the Guest. The tournament will open with a match between defending champions Head Hunters and Tholevi FC.

ASU Sports Secretary Thomas Khawakhrie informed that the famed Shillong Lajong FC from Meghalaya would compete with 34 teams, including two from Manipur and 32 from Nagaland (26 from Kohima, 4 from Chumoukedima, 2 from Phek).

The champions will walk away with a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000, while the runner-up team will receive Rs 1,20,000. The losing semi-finalists will each receive Rs 30,000, and the losing quarter-finalists Rs 15,000 each.

The ASU is organising the tournament with the support of its well-wishers and government departments and agencies, including the district sports council, Department of Youth Resources and Sports, and Nagaland Olympics Association.

The Chakhroma Students’ Union (CSU) has been assigned to ground management. A display featuring former champions and a special photo booth for football lovers will act as additional tournament highlights.

