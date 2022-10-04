Kohima: Ad-hoc teachers have been out on the streets of Kohima for over a week to demand for the regularization of the service of 1,166 teachers. The hunger strike protest by the All Nagaland Ad-hoc Teachers’ Group (ANATG) 2015 batch completed its third day on Monday.

After four days of sit-in protest outside the civil Secretariat in state capital Kohima, the ANATG intensified their mode of agitation with an indefinite hunger strike. The teachers were camping at the Naga Solidarity Park till Monday morning as part of the hunger strike protest.

On Monday, the teachers returned outside the civil Secretariat to continue its protest. A representation rejecting the formation of a High Powered Committee (HPC) to study the regularization of the services was also also submitted to the chief minister through the chief secretary on Monday.

The teachers who began the protests on September 26 were left “unattended” for the initial four days of the protest. Through the representation, the ANATG told the chief minister that only after it intensified the protest to a hunger strike, the government had summoned a meeting on the September 30 led by the Commissioner and Secretary, SE & SCERT.

While ANATG representatives who attended the meeting agreed to the formation of the HPC, the general members rejected the offer, and resolved to demand immediate service regularization.

The ad-hoc teachers reaffirmed their decision to continue the hunger strike, which started on September 29, till the matter of regularization is resolved.

So far, four teachers, including one male, have been hospitalized. After receiving medical attention, the teachers have been discharged, only to resume the protest.

