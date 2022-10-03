Kohima: To promote mental health and school counselling, the Carl Rogers Institute of Mental Health and School Counselling (CRIMHSC), opposite Don Bosco College at P Khel in Kohima Village, was inaugurated on Monday by former director of SCERT, T Sekhose.

Addressing the gathering as the special invitee, Sekhose said Nagaland is in need of an institute like the CRIMHSC to train a generation of people who can listen, and change lives.

The private institute was founded with the primary objective to promote mental health and school counselling with a non-directive, person-centred approach to counselling, as propounded by American psychologist Carl Rogers. CRIMHSC would provide training on specific skills in psychotherapy, methods and techniques of counselling and activities related to mental health for teachers, students and parents.

Virtually addressing the inauguration as the guest of honour, Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along expressed how the mental health and counselling institute would determine the lives of so many people in the state.

An institute like CRIMHSC, Along said, would mould and build the state in a number of ways if it functions well. With the fast-changing world, he said that there are now numerous people in need of professional counselling, mentorship and guidance to cope and survive the fast pace.

Hoping that the institute will play a pivotal role in shaping a positive society, Along hoped that more people would come forward for professional help to address problems for a healthier environment—mentally, physically and even professionally.

He hoped that the CRIMHSC would usher in progress, and contribute to creating a prosperous society.

Vice president of the Angami Public Organization (APO) Neivor Rutsa, also hoped that the institution would be a force of guidance to people in need of professional help for mental well-being.

Further, he hoped that the institute would be a guiding force for the Nagas.

It was also informed that the institute would hold programmes such as group therapy, individual therapy, career talk, career conference, family and marriage therapy, couple therapy, child counselling, holistic counselling and addiction counselling.

The institute can be reached through crimhsc.22@gmail.com or on social media platforms.

