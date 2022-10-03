The 4th Edition of Lt. Bishop Abraham Memorial Volleyball Tournament organised by the Nagaland Catholic Youth Movement under the theme ‘One in Faith and Action’ kicked off today at St. Paul’s Parish in Wokha.

Delivering the welcome address, the President of NCYM, Dr Lowrence Kithan, thanked the special guest, guest of honour and the participants. He also talked about the late Bishop Abraham Alangimattathil, who was the first Bishop of the Kohima diocese.

Kithan said that Lt. Bishop Abraham served as a Bishop for 24 years and he was focused on his mission as a priest and lived to his motto: ‘A loving service to God and man’. He also said that Lt. Bishop Abraham was a man of prominence under whose vision the movement came into existence.

Speaking on the occasion as the special guest, Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton extended warm greetings to the whole congregation and also applauded the NCYM for keeping the momentum and recognising the good deeds of Lt. Bishop Abraham by organising the Volleyball Tournament.

Patton highlighted that Catholic Churches in Nagaland in particular had contributed immensely toward social and spiritual transformation. He said that Catholics have established numerous institutions even in the remotest places of Nagaland and had been a pioneer in providing quality education.

Patton also mentioned that Catholic Churches in Nagaland had contributed much to the overall socio-economic development through their services in education, health care and social commitment thereby contributing significantly towards social transformation besides the works for spiritual nourishment.

He applauded the Catholic Churches of Nagaland for their extra attention to their social obligation in removing illiteracy, disease and poverty extra.

Stating that the Catholic community through the Catholic Association of Nagaland had played a tremendous role during the COVID -19 pandemic, the deputy CM said that Catholic Churches in Nagaland contributed over Rs 7 crores to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and other various services.

Patton congratulated the team of Nagaland Catholic Youth Movement and the host Parish for organising a mega event for the young Catholic sports lovers from different parishes and centres of Nagaland.

Patton said that an event like this is an opportunity to get to know each other closely, develop feelings of oneness and encourage one another in strengthening the spiritual faith as well. He also called upon every participating team to display sportsmanship quality while competing.

A short tribute was paid to Lt. Bishop Abraham was spoken by Rev. Fr. Dr. C.S. Francis, Principal, St. Xavier College, Jalukie. The unfurling of the NCYM flag was done by the special guest and the lighting of the memorial candle was done by Rev. Fr. C.T Varghese, Parish Priest, St. Paul’s Wokha.

The programme was hosted by Vericona Nriame and Enibemo David Patton. Altogether 62 teams participated in the tournament representing various parishes and centres.

