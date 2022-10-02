Nagaland Ad-hoc teachers continue fast unto death; health deteriorates

Kohima: As the hunger strike protest by the All Nagaland Ad-hoc Teachers’ Group (ANATG) 2015 batch entered its second day on Saturday, the health of agitating teachers began to deteriorate, with agitating teachers requiring medical attention.

“This is my cause, my fight. I will fight till my last breath,” Kaibakam Pamai, a teacher from Peren district told EastMojo as he was receiving glucose drip for weakness on Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Ad-hoc teachers began the protest against the state government on Monday, demanding the regularisation of the services of 1,166 teachers. The sit-in protest intensified to a hunger strike on Thursday night. Over 34 teachers volunteered for the hunger strike protest.

Three female teachers from the districts of Phek, Dimapur, and Zunheboto were rushed to the hospital for treatment, ANATG Spokesperson ANATG Bendangtemsu Ozukum informed. While one received medical attention on Friday, the other two were compelled to seek medical care on Saturday.

The teachers are said to be in stable conditions at the time of filing this report.

The agitating teachers refused to accept the offer made by the state government on Friday to form a High-Powered Committee (HPC) within a month to further study the possibilities of regularizing the services of 1,166 ad-hoc teachers for a period of one year.

The decision to form the HPC was made by the core committee of ANATG with the state government. However, the general teachers voiced out against the agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The teachers remained firm on their stand and resolved to reject the government’s offer and will be submitting a written resolution to Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday.

While the hunger strikers are camping at Naga Solidarity park, all agitating teachers will once again conglomerate at the venue on Sunday as part of its ongoing protest demanding for regularization of their services.

Also Read | Nagaland: 3 arrested in Wokha with arms, one allegedly from NSCN-IM

Trending Stories









