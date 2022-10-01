Naga Students' Federation condemns extension of draconian AFSPA

Kohima: Following the extension of the draconian Armed Forces Special Powers’ Act (1958) in Nagaland for six more months, the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) condemned the overarching approach of the central government.

The student body said that the move made by the Centre under the pretext of “Law and order” problem in major parts of Nagaland federation is a continuous attempt to paint the state as a land of lawlessness and chaos.

The world is witness to the fact that Nagaland is a beautiful state inhabited by peace-loving citizens, which is contrary to what it is made to look like by the impugned order, the NSF said.

The federation also reiterated its stand that the Naga People do not merit the draconian Act which has empowered the Indian Military and Para-military war machines with unlimited powers to extend evil claws and judicial impunity to arrest, torture, and kill.

AFSPA, they said, is unconstitutional as it only encourages abuses and serious human rights violations by the armed forces acting on behalf of the state.

It appealed to the central government to objectively assess the situation and not act upon biased reports from their agencies. It added that the Ministry of Home Affairs take the right steps forward to ensure that the controversial law is repealed once and for all from the entire Naga homeland.

Further, it said that AFSPA should be repealed or completely lifted from the entire Naga homeland and appealed to the Nagas to extend Non-cooperation to the Indian Armed forces or para-military forces until such time the evil law is in operation.

