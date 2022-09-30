Kohima: The All Nagaland Ad-hoc Teachers Group (ANATG) 2015 batch, on Friday night, said it would continue with the hunger strike protest, which began after four days of a sit-in protest against the state government, demanding the regularization of their service.

A decision to continue with the agitation was taken around 8:45 PM after aggrieved teachers refused to leave the Naga solidarity park in Kohima where they had been camping after the commencement of the hunger strike.

Refusing to walk away, the agitating teachers refused to accept the offer made by the state government to form a High-Powered Committee (HPC) within a month, to further study the possibilities to regularise the services of 1,166 ad-hoc teachers.

The government’s decision came after five and a half hours of meeting at the civil Secretariat between the Chief Secretary (CS), Commissioner & Secretary of School Education, government officials, core committee members of ANATG, and representatives of the All Nagaland School Teachers Association (ANSTA).

A representative of the ANSTA informed that during the marathon meeting, the teachers had tried their best to arrive at an agreement with the state government.

Every possible means and ways were explored and after much deliberation, the decision was taken to benefit the teachers, the government, and the student community.

The decision made is to explore possibilities of overcoming and overriding the Uma Devi case, the teacher said.

This is as good as getting regularised, the representative of ANATG’s parent body said. However, the announcement did not go well with the agitating teachers as more than the majority, objected to the decision of setting up the HPC.

Therefore, the crowd disbursed after a consensus decision was taken to proceed with the hunger strike. However, about 73 teachers who have been camping at the Naga Solidarity park continued with the hunger strike protest.

