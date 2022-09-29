The Dimasa Public Organisation of Nagaland unequivocally condemned the “false projection of Dimasa custom and the people of Semkhor Village” in the movie ‘Semkhor’ through a press release.

The press release stated that more objectionable than what was shown in the movie is the statement made by actor-director Aimee Baruah in the press conference held in Goaon November 21, 2021, where she lied about the customs and life of the people of Semkhor village, creating a wrong image of the Dimasa tribe.

“The most disgusting and horrifying scene in the movie in which a dead woman is shown being cremated and her newborn child buried alive, only proves the Satanic mindset of the people who have conceived the movie idea,” the press release stated.

Through the press release, the Dimisa Public Organisation of Nagaland said that they want the over-ambitious actor-director that the community does not endorse or practise female infanticide or child marriage.

The press release further stated that women have a special status in the Dimasa society as it is an “egalitarian society”.

The press release also asked the actor-director to tender a public apology for “the damage she has done to Semsas in particular and Dimasa in general by making objectionable press statements”.

The Dimisa Public Organisation also demanded that the movie should be banned immediately.

