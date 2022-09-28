Kohima: As 1,166 ad-hoc teachers fight for regularization of their services, the All Nagaland Ad-hoc Teachers Group (ANAT G) 2015 batch and the Directorate of School Education (DoSE) are at loggerheads amid the ongoing protest by the teachers’ body outside the Secretariat in Kohima.

The indefinite protest against the government began on Monday by ANAT-G even as the state government reaffirmed that it was not possible to regularize the ad-hoc teachers till the standing order from the Supreme Court gets vacated, after which a decision of the cabinet has to be considered.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Principal director of school education Thavaseelan on Tuesday said that the ad-hoc teachers fall under the irregular employee category, as noted by the P&AR, and that they were not backdoor appointees.

He stressed that there was no other solution to the issue besides vacating the court order. While ANAT-G expressed discontentment over the failure of the department to declare the result of the 2017 suitability test, Thavaseelan said that since the court order was in place by then, declaration of the result then would have had no impact.

The officer added that on the issue of regularisation done in other departments, the P&AR had notified that regularizations were different in nature.

The teachers are, however, determined with their demand for regularization of their services. Spokesperson of the group, Bendangtemsu Ozukum, said that the democratic form of agitation was not a threat to the government but a request.

As humans have a certain level of endurance, he hoped that the government would pay heed to their request and come up with a solution at the earliest.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Alleging that the government on one hand assured to resolve the matter while on the other it has informed that regularization was not possible, he said that this has put the agitating teachers in a “dilemma”.

As protests continue, the department has warned that disciplinary proceedings by the government would only affect the service of the defaulters as the details of agitating teachers were in possession of the department.

Also read | All Nagaland Ad-hoc Teachers 2015 batch protest outside Secretariat

Trending Stories









