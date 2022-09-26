Nagaland: 4th Late Bishop Abraham Memorial Volleyball Tournament from Oct 2

The 4th edition of the Late Bishop Abraham Memorial Volleyball Tournament will kick off at Wokha, St. Paul’s Parish, from October 2 to October 5.

The tournament is being organised by the Nagaland Catholic Youth Movement on the theme, ‘One in Faith and Action’

The tournament is held every after three years in remembrance of Late Bishop Abraham Alangimattathil, SDB, DD who was the first Bishop of Kohima Diocese.

Deputy Chief Minister and leader of the BJP legislature party, GoN, Y. Patton, will grace the opening ceremony as a special guest. Transport Commissioner, GoN and Advisor, Catholic Association of Nagaland, Elias T. Lotha, will grace the closing ceremony as a special guest.

Altogether 62 parish/units/teams will be participating in the tournament comprising 32 male teams and 30 female teams.

The champion team in both categories will carry an amount of 50000, the runners team will carry 30000, while the third prize will carry a sum of 10000 in both the categories. Other prize category includes- the best player, best spiker, best setter and best discipline team.

Other dignitaries and invitees of the event include Lotha Catholic Union (LCU), Catholic Association of Nagaland (CAN), Nagaland Catholic Women Association (NCWA), and Lotha Catholic Youth Association (LCYA).

The organisers have invited everyone, especially the patrons & donors of the tournament, heads of catholic parishes/centres/institutions, catholic officers & public leaders, executives of CAN, NCWA, various Catholic Tribal unions/associations, and parish CYAs to come & grace the occasion.

The organisers also informed that there will be a free medical camp during the tournament schedule.

