Nagaland failed to submit Rs 600 cr utilisation certificates for 251 projects: CAG

Kohima: The Nagaland government has not submitted utilisation certificates (UCs) for 251 projects worth Rs 609.07 crore over 10 financial years, said a CAG report.

The State Finances Audit Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India for the year ended March 31, 2021, tabled in the just-concluded session of the Nagaland assembly by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, made the revelation.

As on March 2021, 173 UCs for projects worth Rs 396.47 crore were due for submission from 2011-12 to 2019-20, while 2020-21 had the highest outstanding of 78 UCs for projects worth Rs 212.60 crore, the CAG stated.

Non-submission of UCs means that the authorities have not explained how funds were spent over the years while there is no assurance that the intended objectives of providing these funds have been achieved, it said.

The CAG said that the high pendency of UCs is fraught with the risk of misappropriation of funds, while the state would also lose out on central funds.

The major defaulting departments were Rural Development — Rs 184.35 crore, Planning and Coordination — 166.54 crore, and Education — Rs 73.65 crore.

