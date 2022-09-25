Missing Nagaland jawan found dead

Dimapur: A Nagaland Police Indian Reserve Battalion jawan, who had reportedly been missing since September 17, was found dead at a village in Niuland district on Saturday, police sources said.
Yanponthung N Tungoe, 28, who hailed from Old Riphyim in Wokha district, was posted at Niuland town.
The jawan’s body was found near Hovishe village in Niuland district, the sources said.
He died an unnatural death and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, they added.
It will be sent to his native village after completion of formalities.
Further investigation is underway.
