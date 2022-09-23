Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday directed all district administrations across the state to check unauthorised registrations of Inner Line Permit (ILP) by various student bodies, NGOs or any other civil society organisations.

Responding to a supplementary question raised by minister Temjen Imna Along on whether student bodies are authorised by the government to conduct ILP registrations, Rio said it is the duty of the administration and police and not any other organisations.

Along asked why many student union bodies were checking ILPs and questioned whether the Home department is not competent to handle the issue.

The Chief Minister cautioned the officers saying that such activities reflects badly on the officers. He said the ILP, a legacy of the British to protect indigenous inhabitants, is a major concern for everyone.

Although ILP was not fully enforced in Dimapur as it is a transit point connecting to other states, especially by rail and flight, but the ILP should be enforced in Dimapur as well as in the new districts of Chümoukedima and Niuland, Rio added.

To make it accessible, he said, online registrations of the ILP were introduced since December 2021. Therefore, he directed the administration and the police to thoroughly enforce and monitor it.

He also cautioned the contractors, employers and house owners, taking guardianship of the registered persons, from practicing any illegal activities as the custodian and the applicant would be penalised if found guilty.

On the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN), he said, “Indigenous certificates would be issued by village authorities at the village after which it will be verified by the nearest district administrations, and then to the deputy commissioner for the final issue of the certificate. In case of false certification, legal action will be initiated against defaulters.”

The chief minister also stressed the need for ease of doing business and said genuine Indian citizens should not be harressed. “All developmental activities will come to a standstill as a large number of the workforce are dependent on people from outside the state,” Rio said.

MLA Kuzholuzo Nienu, who raised a question on the ILP, said that Dimapur has become a breeding ground for illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants (IBIs). He added if Nagas do not wake up, Nagaland would become the next Tripura where locals would become the minority community.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister in-charge of Home Y Patton, in a written reply, also mentioned that the number of ILP registrations from January 1 till date recorded 11,718 fresh registrations, out of which 6,173 were tourist ILPs (both domestic and foreign) issued by commissioner’s office in Kohima.

The total number of renewals registered till date from this year accounted to 15,851. The total number of ILP registrations (fresh and renewal) is 27,569.

Nagaland Commissioner, deputy commissioners of all districts, ADC’s in the sub-divisional headquarters, Nagaland Houses at New Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati and Shillong are all authorised to issue offline and online ILP for various categories, he informed.

