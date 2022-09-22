Kohima: The 12th session of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA), the last Assembly session of the present government before the Assembly polls scheduled next year, has been adjourned sine die by speaker Sharingain Longkumer.

Longkumer informed, during the two sittings, it was for the first time in the history of the state assembly that the first day of the session recorded the longest duration of the question hour of 85 minutes, over and above the allotted time. He said it was an extraordinary exception and that precedence would not follow.

Though the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference resolved for 100 days of sittings, he said that Nagaland is also not far behind. He informed that the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, which started in 2018, had 12 sessions spread over 36 days of sitting with a total sitting time taken of 140 hours and 44 minutes.

Longkumer informed that the House passed 26 Bills and adopted eight resolutions apart from various other very important businesses that were transacted. The House also discussed 14 core subject matters under Rule-50 about various issues of public importance, he said.

“I hope I have given my best and if at any point in time I have fallen short of expectation in performance, it only shows that I am human and invigorates me to excel on those shortcomings. It has been an honour to serve all of you as Speaker of this dignified and sacred august House,” he said as he expressed gratitude to all for the conduct of all sessions.

10 reports of the Public Accounts Committee, 22 reports of the Estimates Committee, 43 reports of the Committee on Public Undertakings, 5 reports of the Committee on Government Assurance, and 27 reports of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation, were tabled.

Earlier, Leader of the House Neiphiu Rio commended the leadership of the Speaker. “Despite being a first-time member of this House, you have displayed maturity and provided exemplary guidance as Speaker of this House. I am sure all the honourable members of this House will agree with me that you have positively contributed towards the high standards of democratic decorum that this House represents,” Rio said.

He also thanked Deputy Speaker T Yangseo for carrying out his responsibilities in an appreciable manner, while also appreciating all members of the state Assembly.

“The cooperation and support extended to my government and my leadership by all the members have been the foundation behind the successful initiatives we have carried out in this tenure,” said Rio.

He added that the Nagaland Legislative Assembly stood firm through the test of time and the floor of this August House was well and truly been a House of the people and that members who stood on the floor served the Naga people with committed distinction irrespective of affiliation.

Meanwhile, minister Neiba Kronu informed that although this is the last session of the present NLA, if needed an emergency sitting may be called ahead of the polls.

