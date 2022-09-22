Nagaland govt awaits Centre nod, sanction of fund for airport in Kohima

Kohima: Minister of Transport, Civil Aviation & Railways, P Paiwang Konyak, on Thursday, informed that work for the proposed Greenfield airport at Kohima would start after getting approval from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Responding to a starred question raised by MLA Yitachu on the status of the Kohima airport, Konyak said that only after the approval, sanctioning of the requisite fund for the project would be made by the Union Cabinet.

During the last day of the 12th session of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA), Konyak recalled how the Greenfield airport at Ciethu, about 34 km from Kohima, was proposed in 2003 per the National Policy of an Airport in all state capitals.

In line with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) policy of “Purchase and Transfer”, Konyak said that the State government purchased suitable land for the proposed airport in 2006 and 2007, measuring an area of 1013.72 acres.

A study was then carried out in 2008, and the first DPR was prepared in 2010 but became obsolete. Since the government has no consultancy, he said that when it opened an advertisement for a tender seeking for preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR), no one turned up.

Therefore, the Airports Authority was requested to prepare a DPR and accordingly, two DPRs were prepared. One was for a runway length of 2,200 metres at 1,434 Above Mean Sea Level (AMSL) which can fly ATR 72 with load restriction and A-320 Airbus with load restriction, estimated at Rs 5,695 crore.

The other DPR was for a runway length of 2,750 metres at 1,412 AMS which can fly ATR 72 without load restriction and A-320 Airbus without load restriction, estimated at Rs 8,890 crore.

He informed that the state government has obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Defense, and the Department of Transport is rigorously pursuing the sanction of the Greenfield airport.

Further, he said that the purchased land is also ready to be transferred to the AAI for the construction of the proposed Greenfield Airport at Ciethu in Kohima.

As for the proposal to build an airport at Razuphema under the Peren district in 2014-15, he said that the area could not be taken up due to the high cost of land and as it is very near to the Dimapur airport.

And so, the government decided to construct the airport at Ciethu. He assured that the state is not deprived or neglected but due to various reasons, including the process, hilly terrain and the preparation of DPR, the work is taking more time.

Konyak also informed that the state government has decided to opt for the second option, for a runway length of 2,750 metres, at an estimated cost of Rs 8,870 crore.

Earlier, MLA Yitachu questioned why the state of Nagaland has been left out without an airport at the state capital despite the national policy. He said that the state has been deprived of Greenfield airport in the Capital city as rightly deserved.

As per the chronological sequence of development about the airport, it was on September 2, 2001, that the Government of Nagaland (GON) through the Planning and Co-ordination Department submitted the Feasibility Project Report for Construction of Airport for the State Capital, Kohima at Ciethu to the North East Council

to be included in the Agenda for its 45th Council Meeting.

The Feasibility Project Report was prepared by M/s Kak Geological Consultancy, a Dimapur-based firm at the Cost of Rs 6,00,000.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) then deputed a Senior Team of Officers from AAI and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the team of Officers made a maiden visit to the proposed Airport site at Ciethu on July 29, 2003 and made a Preliminary survey.

It was then that the land for the proposed airport was purchased by the state government.

