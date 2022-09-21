Nagaland: 22 persons listed for land encroachment in Dimapur Airport

Kohima: The Nagaland government, on Tuesday, listed 22 individuals for land encroachment in Dimapur airport after the Naga People’s Front (NPF) Legislature Party leader Kuzholuzo Nienu asked about land encroachment in the state’s lone airport.

In response to a starred question raised by Nienu during the ongoing state Assembly session, Minister for Transport, Civil Aviation, Railways and Land Resources, P Paiwang Konyak, admitted that encroachment was a problem.

While the matter is sub judice, Konyak said the information containing the names and tribes of the encroachers as sought by Nienu, was similar to the Right to Information (RTI). Out of respect for the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, the list has been provided to the members, he added.

The 22 individuals on the list are Inato Yeptho, Kughalu, Hekevi Yeptho, Sheloka Yeptho, Linovi H Zhimo, Tito Yeptho, Tokihe Chishi, Vinoka Chishi, Akaho Zhimo, Kakheho Yeptho, H Inoto Murru, Shikai Tuccu, Toshili Sumi, Kivikhu Kiho, Suhuto Chishi, Asuho Albert Sumi, Heito Sumi, Pushito, Hoshito Shohe, Hokashe from the Sumi Naga tribe, C Yang Khiamniungan from the Khiamniungan tribe, and M Sensotemjen from the Ao tribe.

On the actions initiated by the department, Konyak said that an eviction order was issued by the Dimapur district administration led by the deputy commissioner through Vide Order No REV-31/2016-D/1/6468-73, dated 21/1219, issued Eviction Order to the 22 individuals from for land falling within the Dimapur Airport (Dag No 38 & 40 of Diphupar Village).

However, he pointed out, before the eviction could be carried out, that the High Court (Principal Bench Guwahati) in Writ Petition (C) No 151/2020 passed an order of status quo which was later modified vide judgment and order dated December 4, 2020. Subsequently, the deputy commissioner issued an order vide REV-31/2016-D/1/10365, dated December 11, 2020 (in continuation of the order dated December 21, 2019) calling all 22 persons to vacate the land covered by the Dag No 38 & 40 of Diphupar village (Dimapur airport)on or before December 17, 2020.

He informed that 13 out of 22 evicted persons moved to the civil court, Senior Division, Dimapur (civil suit No 14/2020), challenging the December 11, 2020 order and the court stayed the case.

Against the injunction granted by the civil judge, the state government moved a petition for revision (civil revision petition No 5/2022) before the Gauhati High court.

One person, Atoshe, filed a civil suit (No 22/19) for right, title, and possession, in respect of land covered by Dag No 40/100 & 117 of Diphupar village. In this case, the court passed an order of injunction, he said.

Against this injunction, the state government moved a petition for revision (civil revision petition No 4/2022) before the high court.

If the court verdict favours the government, Konyak said that an eviction order would be issued immediately and the land would be handed over to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for expansion of Dimapur Airport.

Further, Konyak assured that the state government is putting a concerted effort to complete the formalities of handing over the land occupied by Assam Rifles (AR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to AAI, to enable them, to take up the airport development in time bound manner.

After a series of meeting held between the stakeholders, the AR and CRPF authorities, has agreed in principle to hand over the land to the AAI and the final meeting for handing and taking over the land would be carried out upon the submission of the final joint survey report from the respective authority, Konyak said.

When Nienu asked about when the joint survey and final handover with the AR and CRPF would take place, Konyak said that the joint survey would very soon be conducted after which the handing over would take place. Konyak also informed that the total area with the AR is 90 Acres and 20 acres with the CRPF.

Nienu, who raised the matter at the NLA, said that development has come to a standstill because of such encroachment. He, however, thanked the department for going all out to reclaim the encroached land.

