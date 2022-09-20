Kohima: Nagaland Prisons Department on Monday launched the prison staff attendance application at the district jail in Kohima to monitor and track the attendance of employees.

The application was officially launched by advisor for prisons, printing & stationery, H Haying. The politician, while addressing the gathering, lauded the department led by Director General of Prisons, HG, CD & SDRF, Rupin Sharma, for coming up with smart ideas to increase work productivity.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He expressed delight in how the department is upgrading itself and coping with science and technology to manage databases for employees, monitor attendance, and enhance work efficiency.

He also acknowledged Excellogics Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. for successfully making the App for the department.

Haying pointed out how the Prisons department has been implementing various projects and taking correctional measures for the welfare of the inmates over the years.

All these efforts put in by the department, he said, will help in providing skills to the inmates to enable them to be self-reliant after their release from the prisons.

On the occasion, the Advisor also appreciated the diligence and commitment of the staff of the department and encouraged them to continue working hard for the greater interest of the department and the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Director General of Prisons, HG, CD & SDRF, Rupin Sharma informed that the App will be introduced in all prisons across the State.

Sharma said that although the biometric attendance system has been put in place in all departments, there are certain drawbacks in implementation due to technical aspects.

The cop said the App was conceptualized with an objective to make it easily accessible for the employees.

The App, he said, will function similar to other banking Apps where QR codes can be scanned to register a person on a regular basis.

Then the code would send the current location of the person scanning the QR code reducing the chances of manipulating the system.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sharma also shared that a similar App named prisons patrolling App will soon be designed to monitor the prisons.

The launching ceremony was chaired by the assistant jailor, Kelhouhenyü Ronald while Zhalhouvi-e Nagi from Excellogics gave a presentation of the App. The ceremony concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by the jailor, Teisi Thou.

Also Read | NSCN-IM agrees to resume peace talks: Zeliang

Trending Stories









