Kohima: In a historic move, the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) has facilitated a meeting between the Isak-Muivah-led National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) on Wednesday.

A joint statement from NSCN’s collective leadership VS Atem and co-ordinator of the NNPGs Working Committee Alezo Venuh said in the spirit of belonging, the two parties met in the presence of FNR to pursue genuine understanding among the Nagas.

The two negotiating groups with the Centre resolved that the “Covenant of Reconciliation” (CoR ) of June 13, 2009, which was signed by Isak Chishi Swu, SS Khaplang and S Singnya will be honored in letter and in spirit.

Hence, we renew to “work together in the spirit of love” and desist from all forms of armed violence and refrain from indulging in the violence of words through print and social media among Naga Political Groups and the general public, it said.

Both groups resolved that to chart a path forward they will remain committed to peace and respect and resolve outstanding issues among themselves.

Aware of the differences, the two negotiating groups said they will guard themselves against rifts that further divide them.

“We are committed to finding ways to transcend differences through cooperation to be worked out in future meetings on the basis of the CoR. In this regard, we understand that cooperation, which is socially and politically imaginative and prudently concrete, in nation building has begun,” the joint statement said.

The negotiators of the Naga peace talks also made urgent appeals to individuals and organisations to refrain from all forms of rhetoric, assumptions, and agendas that are divisive.

Such a culture, they said, must end immediately. They added that churches, educational institutions, civil society organisations, and conscientious individuals must take the charge to lead with faithful discernment.

Further, it said, “We are committed to a dialogue in order to move forward, live in peace and overcome the cynicism, anxiety, and disagreements that have caused us to see each other as foes and strangers, rather than as members of the same family.”

Both the NSCN-IM and the NNPGs solemnly affirmed the offer of togetherness from “God in Christ”. “This is the Naga belonging renewed and restored with God and with each other,” they added.

Terming the outcome of the meeting as a historic step, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio appreciated the FNR and the two negotiating groups for resolving to settle outstanding issues.

The Government of India signed two separate agreements with the two negotiating groups. It signed the Framework Agreement with the NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015, and the Agreed Positions with the NNPGs on November 17, 2017.

“I express my deep appreciation to the FNR, the Collective Leadership of NSCN/GPRN and the Working Committee NNPG for the historic step taken in resolving to remain committed to peace, unity, respect and settle outstanding issues. Peace and unity is the only way forward,” the Chief Minister said.

