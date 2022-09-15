Kohima: National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) JP Nadda, during a meeting with the state’s party workers at the Capital Cultural Center (CCC) in Kohima on Thursday evening, said that the party will stand by its commitment of the 20:40 seat-sharing strategy with chief minister Neiphiu Rio-led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

Nadda made the statement moments after deputy CM and leader of the state’s BJP legislature Party, Y Patton, urged the central leadership to enhance the number of seats for the party to an equal footing of 30:30 with NDPP for the 2023 Assembly polls.

He said that the decision of the national party has to be fulfilled and urged the party workers to have faith in the national leadership. “As far as strategy is concerned, we know how to grow,” Nadda said.

Reacting to Parton’s statement, Nadda said that the lotus must bloom but at the same time, the party should respect the commitment made by the central leadership, as it is also the responsibility of the state.

“We stand committed to fulfilling the promise we made,” the BJP chief said.

Patton, who addressed the gathering earlier, said that the people of the state have been praying for the long lives of PM Narendra Modi and Nadda.

“It is high time for Nagaland to have our own government. I assure, if given the chance, that we will try our best to have the lotus bloom and have our own government in the state,” Patton said.

As the final decision lies with the Central leadership, Patton assured that the party workers have been working religiously across the state. If the 2018 seat-sharing strategy with NDPP remains at 40:20, it will only portray that Nagaland BJP party workers did not perform well in five years’ time, which is contradictory.

He said that the BJP has the largest number of party workers registered in the state with over 5 lakh members.

“What will we do with 40: 20? If there is seat sharing, it should at least be 30:30,” Patton said. He assured that the BJP will bring in 25 legislators in the next election and urged the central leadership to have a second thought for seat sharing.

Meanwhile, Nadda highlighted the various achievements of PM Modi-led government and the work undertaken by the BJP over the years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also mentioned that the party’s vote share has increased from 1.8% gone to 15%. He saluted the party workers for working tirelessly in serving the common people and deprived communities.

Nadda who is on a 2-day visit to the state said that Nagaland is an important place for growth to take place. He encouraged the party workers to take a proactive role in its upcoming Seva Pakhwada drive which will include blood donation, hospital visitation, and tree plantation among many others.

He added that the party has come a long way because of its consistency in the ideology of humanism. At present, he said that the BJP is fighting against dynastic and family parties across the country.

After his arrival in the state, Nadda addressed a huge gathering at Old Riphyim village in Wokha.

