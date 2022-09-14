BJP President JP Nadda to visit Nagaland on Thursday

Kohima: BJP President JP Nadda will visit Nagaland on Thursday.
On his arrival, the BJP President will address a public rally at Old Riphyim, Tyui in Wokha district at around 12 PM.
Nadda will then proceed to Kohima to meet with BJP leaders at the Cultural Hall in Kohima at 3:30 pm.
Deputy CM and leader of the BJP Legislature Party, Y Patton, took stock of the preparedness at Wokha as party workers geared for the Party chief’s visit.
“As we all eagerly await the Respected National President, @BJP4India, Shri @JPNadda Ji’s visit to Wokha for the public meeting tomorrow (Sept 15), visited the venue today to assess the preparedness,” Patton tweeted.
Also Read | Naga students’ body objects to NSSB’s 12.5% viva-voce component
