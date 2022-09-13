Nagaland: Gas for Trees LPG franchise launched in Kohima

Kohima: A new Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) depot called Gas For Trees (GFT), a franchise of Kangla Gas Solutions (KSG) Pvt Ltd. Manipur, was launched by the chairman of the company, Akhom Birendra Singh at its corporate office, Sepfüzou, in Kohima on Monday.

Launching the Franchise, KGS chairman Akhom Birendra Singh said that the new cylinders were made of composite fibre which is around 50% lighter than the older metal cylinders. The cylinders are rust-free and have a translucent body which will help the customers to keep a check on the level.

Singh said these cylinders were the safest since it was made up of 100% non-explosive material and the composite nature of the cylinders come from the polymer-wrapped fibreglass fitted with HDPE outer jacket. Highlighting some of the features of the franchise, Singh disclosed that it would be a home delivery system and a customer could avail of a total of 11+1 cylinders in a year. He said the main objective of KSG was to promote a green environment through clean and quality fuel delivery.

Proprietor of GFT and CEO of the Entrepreneurs Associate (tEA), Neichüte Doulo, said that the launch is a fulfilment of a decades-long felt vision to provide people with an alternative fuel other than firewood.

He said every year millions of trees were felled in the State alone to be used as firewood, which, he added, was destroying vast areas of the forest.

He also referred to tEA’s vision of planting 1 billion fruit trees by 2050, hoping that the new initiative would contribute to preventing deforestation.

Launched in 2017, KSG was later inaugurated by Minister of State for Ministry of Education & External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan on February 14, 2022, at Imphal.

Nagaland is the first state in the Northeast region to become a franchisee and the company hopes to soon set up similar franchisees in all the neighbouring states.

The Gas For Trees (GFT) has initiated the process of providing LPG to interested customers and hopes that Composite Fibre Cylinders will soon become available to consumers seeking better and safer cooking solutions across Nagaland through its network of franchisees.

