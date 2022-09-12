Nagaland: Students of Bumblebee Inclusive School meet cops

Kohima: The Nagaland Police on Monday met the students of Bumblebee Inclusive School at police headquarters (PHQ) in a bid to instil trust among students.

During a short interactive ceremony held at the PHQ Lobby, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Renchamo Kikon, informed that while interaction between police and students was not new, it was the first that students took a tour of state police headquarters.

The officer hoped that the visit of the children at the PHQ would help in building trust between the two.

He stressed the need to dispel bad public opinion of the uniformed service, expressing hope that the visit will contribute in bridging the gap between the people and society.

As the police interacted, demonstrated and also displayed their activities to the school children, Kikon hoped that it would create a positive impact on the young minds.

Further, Kikon lauded the school for providing an equal platform for children — including persons with disabilities — which is essential for creating an inclusive society.

During the tour, students saw demonstrations from various police personnel under the Director General of Police (DGP) Nagaland, including the District Executive Force (DEF), Nagaland Armed Police (NAP), Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Traffic Police, Tourist Police and Dog Squad.

Principal of Bumblebee Inclusive School, Kopele Tepa, stated that the purpose of the visit was not merely to take children out of school but to mainly interact with the police.

“Although it is important to learn academic syllabus in school, it is also equally important to learn in real-time as it has no limited resources like textbook knowledge,” Tepa said.

She also acknowledged the police for giving the students an opportunity to interact with them. Saying that students now have a whole new experience, Tepa said that it is important for children to find their passion early on and thanked the police for the support and the experience given to these children.

The curious students, during the interaction, raised questions like how it felt to be a police officer, how police dogs are trained, how to become a police officer and so on. The police officers took turns responding and interacting with the students.

While the students enjoyed the overall experience of visiting police headquarter, the police dogs — Marshall and Gracy — evidently won the hearts of the students as they demonstrated their furry skills.

