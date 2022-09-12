Kohima: After meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday, the Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio-led core committee on Naga political issue has asked the NSCN-IM to arrive at a conclusion

Speaking with EastMojo, Minister for Planning and Coordination, Land Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs, Neiba Kronu, said that during the meeting, Shah asked the state government to convey a message to the NSCN-IM leadership to ink a final solution.

Kronu said that the state government would try to meet the NSCN-IM representatives soon in this regard.

With regard to the issues of Integration, Regional Autonomous Territorial Council, usage of the Naga flag and Yehzabo (Constitution), and other unresolved competencies, he said that the state government has requested the Centre and NSCN-IM discuss and settle the issues.

The Union home minister was accompanied by Home Secretary, IB Director, and other Centre representatives, while Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio led an 11-member delegation.

Rio also took to Twitter saying, “Met the Hon’ble @HMOIndia Shri @AmitShah with the Parliamentary Core Committee to discuss the Naga Political Issue. Once again, we urged the GoI to expedite the protracted negotiations on the issue and bring about an early and honourable solution.”

