Kohima: Newly-elected All India Football Federation (AIFF) Executive Committee Member K Neibou Sekhose has called on Naga sportspersons to learn basics and build a firm foundation in order to build a strong sporting generation.

During a felicitation programme for Sekhose organised by the Kohima District Football Association (KDFA), he advised upcoming sportspersons to pay equal emphasis on education while also maintaining physical fitness.

In modern times, he said that sportspersons can no longer merely rely on physical abilities to compete with their peer players from other parts of the world, as it is important to learn and understand the mentally of sportspersons from other parts of the world.

While observing that games and sporting events were the biggest avenues these days, Sekhose said it was important for the athletes to update themselves.

Sekhose also recalled how he started off community services from his clan level and went on to secure a position at the country’s prestigious football body.

Encouraging sportspersons to face criticisms constructively, he said that to excel, one must sincerely work hard and prove themselves, and further win the trust and confidence of the people.

Sekhose began his football career as a player in the U-14 team and went on to represent the State in the school games at Kashmir in 1976 and later to New Delhi in 1978. He also represented the Northeast Hills University (NEHU) in the year 1980-84.

At the event, Sekhose also shared insights on the electoral process of the AIFF, and how he made it to the country’s prestigious sports body.

Angami Sports Association (ASA) President Er Lhoubeizo Mere Kesiyie, in his greetings said that although Nagaland is a small state and is not much known to people outside the region, the induction of Sekhose in AIFF gives hope for Naga sportspersons to advance and excel in sports, particularly in football.

He hoped that Sekhose, as an advocate for sports would take sports in the state to new heights, with his leadership, creativity, and innovative thinking.

The programme began with an invocation by Immanuel Baptist Church, Kohima, pastor, Zakiebeituo Metha. A short speech was also delivered by KDFA president Mhasimhalie Matthew Yhome.

A special number was presented by Rokovi Khawakhrie, while KDFA executive member, Pudil Tsükrü, proposed the vote of thanks.

