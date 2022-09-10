Seiyhama: About 40 KM from Kohima town, locals celebrated the first Naga Mircha (King chilly) festival, held at Seiyhama village Council hall, Chiephobozou Tehsil in Kohima District on Saturday. The first-of-its-kind festival was hosted and organised by Seiyhama village Council and Seiyhama Naga Mircha Growers and sponsored by the Department of Horticulture.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The worlds hottest chilly was celebrated with much fervour as the President of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) 11th Northern Angami (NA)-II Assembly Constituency, Vibeilietuo Kets inaugurated the one-day festival. The Naga Mircha, also known as Bhut Jolokia, is considered the world’s hottest based on the Scoville Heat Units (SHUs).

The pungency of the Naga Mircha was certain as the chillies put out on sale and as decorative pieces filled the air at the festival arena, with the conglomeration of people, irrespective of age and background.

The chairman of Seiyhama village council, Lhoulalie Zumu, informed that about 70% of land in the village belongs to the community and 30% comprise private land.

He said that farmers have the liberty of cultivating the Raja Mircha at the community lands for livelihood, and this in turn has led to mass production of the king chilly in the village.

Despite the drought-like situation last year which decreased the harvest of the Naga Mircha, he said that about Rs 27 lakh was generated by the farmers. This year, the locals are expecting a revenue outcome of Rs 1 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Our harvest is continuing and we are uncertain but that is our expectation. In every household, at least an income of about Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 is expected through Raja Mircha cultivation. For those who have a bigger harvest, their income may be around Rs 4-5 lakh, according to their fields,” he added.

Presenting a week’s harvest at the one-day festival, Zumu said “Although we cannot calculate the total harvest, there are about 400-500 tins of chillies”. Locals sell king chillies in terms of one tin which equals about three and a half kilograms.

Speaking about the process of cultivation, he said that the search for a fertile field, especially a bamboo groove, is done around July-October which is followed by the clearing of land around November and December.

Then, the burning of the cleared land happens from January to March. It is around this time that the seeds of the king chillies are made. After the chilly plants are fit for growth, it is then transplanted to fresh soil.

He informed that by August, the king chilly fruiting takes place and the earliest harvest happens around July. However, the bigger part of the harvest is around August and September.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

With mass cultivation of the king chilly in the village, he said that a large number of educated unemployed youth have also returned to the village and are now engaging in the cultivation and production of the Naga Mircha.

The village chairman also thanked the state government and the Union Government for assisting the farmers in the cultivation. He further said that if agri link roads are constructed with the support of the government, the production can be enhanced at a larger scale even to the national and international market.

The festival’s special guest Vibeilietuo Kets expressed delight in the cultivation of the famed Naga King chilli by people across the State, realising its significance and the booming market value.

He lauded Seiyhama village for taking up mass cultivation of the king chilly, even introducing a variety of species.

Kets appealed to the Horticulture Department to impart knowledge and necessary technical support to the villagers to scale the production. He also urged the villagers to find ways of making their products available in the market throughout the year.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He also challenged the educated youth taking up the profession to find innovative ways of marketing the product. He also said that the farmers should learn food processing and preservation methods to scale up their businesses.

He also informed that the recently launched Chief Ministers Micro Financing Programme will also be of assistance to the farmers.

Kets added that the festival is a red letter day for the people of Nagaland. He also advised the farmers to produce organic quality products at reasonable rates to sustain the business.

District Horticulture Officer S Senka Jamir, in a brief note, said that Seiyhama is a blessed village with fertile lands. As the native King chilly has the Geographical Identification (GI) tag as “Naga Mircha”, he urged the people to use the term as it is.

He informed that about 100 acres of land have been identified in the Botsa area, mostly in Seiyhama village because dedicated farmers are dedicated and fertile soil which is well suited for the growth of Raja Mircha.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

While Peren and Mon districts are the highest producers but the raja Mircha, said that the Kohima district also has the potential of being a large producer.

Since the government has recommended the identification of local products at the village level, he said that Seiyhama village can also claim the Raja Mircha as its crop specialization. He also encourages the farmers to work hard saying that progressive farmers have the opportunity of visiting foreign countries to learn about farming on a global scale.

Jamir mentioned that Nagaland has diverse agro-climatic conditions, favourable for the production of all types of fresh fruits, vegetables, medicinal plants, spices, and so on. In this regard, he added that the awareness of storage and processing methods is also increasing the availability of produce, job opportunities and income generation.

He observed that the present generation has developed a health consciousness, for which demand for organic fruits and vegetables has increased.

The demand for horticulture products, he said, is higher than the supply and so the scope of earning one’s livelihood is high.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He pointed out that the sector has a high return and coupled with the government’s assistance in the form of schemes, financial aids and so on, encourages innovative methods and improved technology in the cultivation and production process.

He further added that the horticulture industry offers a variety of employment opportunities both directly and indirectly with very basic skill levels.

Meanwhile, the varieties of Naga Mircha found at Seiyhama include Sidi Sirü Chüsi (known for its round shape), Sidi Chüsi (the best looking and biggest king chillies), Sidi Sikra Chüsi (known for its white colour), and Siyhaü Chüsi (named after the village and known for its unique brown colour).

The Naga Mircha, ranging from Rs 900-Rs 1300 were sold at the festival. Naga Mircha lovers from across the district attended the festival, which is likely a first of its kind in the state, for king chillies.

Besides hundreds of KGs of fresh Naga Mircha, dried and pickled Naga Mirchas were also sold. Its seeds and plants were also sold and put on display. Guests of the festival were also gifted with the Naga Mircha.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Nagaland: AIFF member Sekhose’s advice for Naga sportspersons

Trending Stories









