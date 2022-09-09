Naga Constitution to be incorporated into Indian Constitution: Reports

Kohima: Even as the Isak-Muivah-led Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) maintains its stand on the Naga Constitution (Yehzabo) and Naga flag in the ongoing Naga political talks with the Government of India (GoI), reports now claim that the Centre is acting on incorporating the Yehzabo into the Indian Constitution.

Reports come as Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio-led delegation meets Centre’s representative for Naga Peace talks AK Mishra in Delhi on Thursday.

“The Yehzabo will be incorporated into the Indian constitution by presenting a Bill in parliament. As far as the flag is concerned, it will only be used for civil and cultural functions, but not in any government function,” the Hindu quoted an anonymous government official.

Notably, Nagaland Chief Minister and other legislators, from time to time, have been reiterating the Centre’s voice that there cannot be a separate constitution and flag for the Nagas, particularly as a separate nation.

In April 2021, Rio recalled a conversation with the Union home minister who said that the Naga flag which symbolises the uniqueness of the Nagas can be used under the Indian Union, as such a symbol cannot be neglected. However, the flag cannot be used at government establishments or meetings but can be used during community functions.

The Union minister had then told the CM that after such an agreement, an expert committee would be formed to frame a constitution which can be included under the Indian Constitution like Art 371(A).

During the 76th Naga Independence day celebration on August 14 at Camp Hebron this year, NSCN-IM General Secretary and Ato Kilonser (Prime minister) Th Muivah said that the NSCN-IM has taken a stand before God and the Naga people to uphold and protect the unique Naga history and the Naga National principle at any cost.

“The Naga flag and constitution are indivisible parts of the recognized sovereignty and unique history. We believe the Indian leaders, too, understand it,” Muivah had said.

A Framework Agreement (FA) between the Centre and NSCN-IM was signed on August 3, 2015, to bring about a solution to the vexed Naga political issue. Muivah had slammed the Centre for maintaining “pretentious silence” over the Agreement.

The NSCN-IM leader also said that all the past agreements brought no solution because the Centre betrayed the Naga national principle. “The Nagas are looking for an issue-based solution. And that we are opposed to the imposition of Indian will on the Nagas,” said Muivah.

